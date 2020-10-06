High school sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Manchester Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Millville at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Atlantic Tech
Mainland at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Brick at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Vineland
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic Tech at Hammonton
Mainland at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Southern at Brick
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Gateway vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Delsea at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Wildwood vs. Salem at Wildwoods Convention Center
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
