High school sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
High school sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Ocean City Girls Soccer

Faith Slimmer, with the Ocean City High School girls soccer team, during practice, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Manchester Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Millville at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Atlantic Tech

Mainland at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Brick at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Vineland

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Atlantic Tech at Hammonton

Mainland at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Southern at Brick

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Gateway vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Delsea at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wildwood vs. Salem at Wildwoods Convention Center

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

4:15 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

