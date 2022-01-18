High school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Buena
Cumberland at Kingsway
Cape May Tech at Absegami
Vineland at Millville
6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Brick Memorial at Southern
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Ocean City at Atlantic City
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
Southern at Brick Memorial
ACIT at Ocean City
BOYS SWIMMING
2:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester twp. at Ocean County YMCA
3:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Cape May Tech at St. Augustine Prep
4:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester twp. at Ocean County YMCA
3:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
4:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
COED SWIMMING
7 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
St. Augustine vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Howell at Howell Ice Arena
7 p.m.
Southern vs. Middletown South at Middletown Ice World
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Midwinter Classic at Bennett Center
