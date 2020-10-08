 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
agate

High school sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Ocean City Girls Soccer

Faith Slimmer, with the Ocean City High School girls soccer team, during practice, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Gloucester City at Wildwood

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

4:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Hammonton

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Millville

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Buena vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Kingsway

Wildwood at Schalick

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Triton

Jackson Memorial at Southern

6 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

