High school sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Gloucester City at Wildwood
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
4:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Millville
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Buena vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Kingsway
Wildwood at Schalick
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
Jackson Memorial at Southern
6 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.