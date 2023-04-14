A preview of upcoming top high school sports events

Baseball

Ocean City (3-3) at Cedar Creek (4-2)

Noon Saturday

Sophomore third baseman Evan Taylor (.524 batting average, 12 RBIs) leads Ocean City into this Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. Tylr McCorriston is batting .455 with seven RBIs for Cedar Creek.

St. Augustine (5-1) at Millville (4-2)

4 p.m. Monday

This is a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League American Division contenders. St. Augustine has won five straight and is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Millville (4-2) features outfielder Wayne Hill, who is batting .632 (12 for 19) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Softball

Rancocas Valley Elite Tournament

Friday and Saturday at Rancocas Valley

This eight-team event begins Friday. Semifinals are 10 a.m. Saturday, and the championship game is scheduled for 2:30. Vineland, Hammonton, and Buena Regional are the CAL teams participating.

Battle of the Conferences

Saturday and Sunday at Overbrook High School

Four Press-area teams — St. Joseph Academy, Pinelands Regional, Millville and Absegami — will participate in this 16-team event.

First- and second-round games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are 10 a.m. Sunday with the championship game set for noon.

What follows are the first-round matchups for press-area teams:

Saturday

9 a.m.: St. Joseph vs. Haddon Township

11 a.m.: Overbrook vs. Pinelands Regional

11 a.m.: Absegami vs. Sterling

1 p.m.: Millville vs. Glassboro

Girls lacrosse

Moorestown (4-1) at Ocean City (2-1)

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Moorestown is a perennial power and one of the state’s top teams. Madison Wenner leads Ocean City with seven goals.