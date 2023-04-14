A preview of upcoming top high school sports events
Baseball
Ocean City (3-3) at Cedar Creek (4-2)
Noon Saturday
Sophomore third baseman Evan Taylor (.524 batting average, 12 RBIs) leads Ocean City into this Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. Tylr McCorriston is batting .455 with seven RBIs for Cedar Creek.
St. Augustine (5-1) at Millville (4-2)
4 p.m. Monday
This is a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League American Division contenders. St. Augustine has won five straight and is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Millville (4-2) features outfielder Wayne Hill, who is batting .632 (12 for 19) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.
People are also reading…
Softball
Rancocas Valley Elite Tournament
Friday and Saturday at Rancocas Valley
This eight-team event begins Friday. Semifinals are 10 a.m. Saturday, and the championship game is scheduled for 2:30. Vineland, Hammonton, and Buena Regional are the CAL teams participating.
Battle of the Conferences
Saturday and Sunday at Overbrook High School
Four Press-area teams — St. Joseph Academy, Pinelands Regional, Millville and Absegami — will participate in this 16-team event.
First- and second-round games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are 10 a.m. Sunday with the championship game set for noon.
What follows are the first-round matchups for press-area teams:
Saturday
9 a.m.: St. Joseph vs. Haddon Township
11 a.m.: Overbrook vs. Pinelands Regional
11 a.m.: Absegami vs. Sterling
1 p.m.: Millville vs. Glassboro
Girls lacrosse
Moorestown (4-1) at Ocean City (2-1)
10:30 a.m. Saturday
Moorestown is a perennial power and one of the state’s top teams. Madison Wenner leads Ocean City with seven goals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.