High school school schedule for Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group IV finals
3 p.m.
(2) Kingsway at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
3 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Pinelands at Doc Cramer Fields
GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III semifinals
11:30 a.m.
(4) Ocean City at (1) Shawnee
S.J. Group IV semifinals
5 p.m.
(3) Southern at (2) Cherokee
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Collingswood at (2) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group II semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Cedar Creek at (1) Haddonfield
(3) West Deptford at (2) Pinelands
S.J. Group III semifinals
11:30 a.m.
(3) Ocean City at (2) Moorestown
(4) Shawnee at (1) Mainland
Other matches
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Augustine
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
SRAA Nationals at Cooper River
