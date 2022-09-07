High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
Toms River North at Southern
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Vineland at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek vs. Buena at St. Augustine
