High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Barnegat Twp.
4 p.m.
St Joseph at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Delsea
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Ocean City
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
7 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
St Augustine at ACIT
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville Senior
CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. Vineland vs Millville at Lakeside Middle School
Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cape May County Tech vs. St Augustine Prep at Oakcrest
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Pleasantville at Buena
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Middle Twp. At Lower Cape May
Mainland at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood at Highland
