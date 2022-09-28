 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Barnegat Twp.

4 p.m.

St Joseph at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Delsea

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

ACIT at Ocean City

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

7 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

St Augustine at ACIT

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Pleasantville

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field

5 p.m.

Vineland at Millville Senior

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Vineland vs Millville at Lakeside Middle School

Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Absegami vs. Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cape May County Tech vs. St Augustine Prep at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Pleasantville at Buena

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Middle Twp. At Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Mainland at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood at Highland

