High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Hammonton at Millville
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Wildwood
Cumberland at Triton
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Buena at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Salesianum at Abessinio Stadium (Wilmington, Del.)
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Buena
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
Millville at Hammonton
Palmyra at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood at Salem
Triton at Cumberland
Southern at Jackson Memorial
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Millville at Middle Twp.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Brick Municipal Courts
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Absegami at St. Joseph
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Mainland at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Wildwood Convention Center
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at St. Augustine
