Presented By Knights of The Raritan
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

EHT-Prep

EHT’s Nate Biersbach handles the ball while St. Augustine’s Christian Torpey defends during Tuesday’s game.

 Patrick Mulranen

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Hammonton at Millville

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Vineland

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Wildwood

Cumberland at Triton

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Buena at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Salesianum at Abessinio Stadium (Wilmington, Del.)

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Buena

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland

Millville at Hammonton

Palmyra at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood at Salem

Triton at Cumberland

Southern at Jackson Memorial

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Millville at Middle Twp.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Barnegat at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Brick Municipal Courts

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Absegami at St. Joseph

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

ACIT at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Mainland at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Wildwood Convention Center

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at St. Augustine

