WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Mainland Hammonton Field Hockey

Mainland Kathryn Melhorn battles for the ball against Hammonton’s Maria Berenato, in the third quarter, in Linwood, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Absegami vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Field

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Mainland at Oakcrest

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Toms River South at Southern

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Lakewood at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Pine Park

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Vineland at Overbrook

Cumberland at Triton

Woodstown vs. Wildwood at Fox Park

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean County College

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

5:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach

BOYS AND CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough vs. Jackson Liberty vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park

