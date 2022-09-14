High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Absegami vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Field
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Mainland at Oakcrest
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Toms River South at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Lakewood at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Pine Park
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Vineland at Overbrook
Cumberland at Triton
Woodstown vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean County College
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
BOYS AND CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough vs. Jackson Liberty vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park
