High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Hammonton vs Egg Harbor Township field hockey

Egg Harbor Township's against Hammonton's first half of girls hockey game at Egg Harbor Township High School Monday Sept 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Millville

Absegami at Vineland

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Manland at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Salem at Buena

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Cumberland

Vineland at Hammonton

St. Augustine at Holy Ghost

6 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Buena at Salem

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Cumberland

Hammonton at Vineland

Triton at Wildwood

Toms River North at Southern

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Buena at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

4:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech atv Cape May County Park

