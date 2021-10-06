High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Millville
Absegami at Vineland
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Manland at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Salem at Buena
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Cumberland
Vineland at Hammonton
St. Augustine at Holy Ghost
6 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Buena at Salem
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Cumberland
Hammonton at Vineland
Triton at Wildwood
Toms River North at Southern
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Buena at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lacey at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
