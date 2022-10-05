 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

A scene from the Mainland Regional - Cedar Creek high school boys soccer game in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 2022.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May  

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Hammonton

Deptford at Cumberland

ACIT at Wildwood

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Cedar Creek

5 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

6 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

11 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Middle at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep

Hammonton at Vineland

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Bishop Eustace at St. Joseph  

Cumberland at Deptford 

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Bishop McHugh at Wildwood

4 p.m.

Pinelands, Lakewood at Barnegat

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey  

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Middle at Bridgeton

Millville at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Lacey  

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Penns Grove at Wildwood

