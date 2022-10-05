High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Hammonton
Deptford at Cumberland
ACIT at Wildwood
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Cedar Creek
5 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
6 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Middle at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep
Hammonton at Vineland
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Bishop Eustace at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Deptford
CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Bishop McHugh at Wildwood
4 p.m.
Pinelands, Lakewood at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Middle at Bridgeton
Millville at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Lacey
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Penns Grove at Wildwood
