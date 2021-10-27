High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II first round
3:45 p.m.
(12) Pinelands at (5) OCean Twp.
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(16) Timber Creek at (1) Ocean City
(14) Jackson Liberty at (3) Hammonton
3 p.m.
(12) Lacey Twp. at (5) Cherry Hill West
(10) Mainland at (7) Toms River South
GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Coaches Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(3) Rancocas Valley vs. (2) Ocean City at Decou Fields
Shore Conference Coaches Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Marlboro at (2) Barnegat
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Wildwood
Lacey Twp. at Middletown
Pinelands at Shore Reg.
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Coaches Tournament semifinals
8 p.m.
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Millville at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Atlantic Christian at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
