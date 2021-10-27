 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Absegami vs Mainland

Mainland's vs Absegami during the first half of field hockey at Mainland High School Wednesday Oct 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II first round

3:45 p.m. 

(12) Pinelands at (5) OCean Twp. 

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(16) Timber Creek at (1) Ocean City

(14) Jackson Liberty at (3) Hammonton

3 p.m.

(12) Lacey Twp. at (5) Cherry Hill West

(10) Mainland at (7) Toms River South

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Coaches Tournament semifinals

6 p.m.

(3) Rancocas Valley vs. (2) Ocean City at Decou Fields

Shore Conference Coaches Tournament semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Marlboro at (2) Barnegat

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Wildwood

Lacey Twp. at Middletown

Pinelands at Shore Reg.

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Coaches Tournament semifinals

8 p.m.

Regular season

3:30 p.m. 

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Millville at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Atlantic Christian at Holy Spirit 

6 p.m.

Cumberland at Bridgeton

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

4:30 p.m.

Mainland at S. Joseph

