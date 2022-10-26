 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

  • 0
A scene from the Mainland Regional-Ocean City high school girls soccer game for the CAL Tournament championship Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Carey Stadium.

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

CAL Tournament Day II at Vineland H.S.

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Pleasantville

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

CAL Tournament semifinals

4 p.m.

(4) Ocean City at (1) St. Joseph

(3) Hammonton at (2) Our Lady of Mercy

Other games

Absegami at Middle Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Pennsville at Bridgeton

Woodstown at Millville

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Group I first round

2 p.m.

(14) Buena Reg. at *(4) Haddon Twp.

S.J. Group II first round

2 p.m.

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) West Deptford

3 p.m.

(12) Barnegat at (5) Cedar Creek

(14) Lindenwold at (3) Middle Twp.

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(14) Absegami at (3) Delsea

(10) Pemberton at (7) Mainland

(11) Deptford at (6) Lacey Twp.

(13) Moorestown at (4) Ocean City

3 p.m.

(16) Hammonton at (1) Shawnee

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

(12) Vineland at (5) Central Reg.

(14) Millville at (3) Williamstown

3:30 p.m.

(15) Bridgeton at (2) Cherokee

4 p.m.

(16) Southern Reg. at (1) Eastern Reg.

(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Cherry Hill East

Other games

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Girls volleyball

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Pinelands

Our Lady of Mercy at Riverside

Hammonton at Burlington Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

