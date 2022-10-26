High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament Day II at Vineland H.S.
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
CAL Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Ocean City at (1) St. Joseph
(3) Hammonton at (2) Our Lady of Mercy
Other games
Absegami at Middle Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Pennsville at Bridgeton
Woodstown at Millville
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group I first round
2 p.m.
(14) Buena Reg. at *(4) Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group II first round
2 p.m.
(13) Lower Cape May at (4) West Deptford
3 p.m.
(12) Barnegat at (5) Cedar Creek
(14) Lindenwold at (3) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(14) Absegami at (3) Delsea
(10) Pemberton at (7) Mainland
(11) Deptford at (6) Lacey Twp.
(13) Moorestown at (4) Ocean City
3 p.m.
(16) Hammonton at (1) Shawnee
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Central Reg.
(14) Millville at (3) Williamstown
3:30 p.m.
(15) Bridgeton at (2) Cherokee
4 p.m.
(16) Southern Reg. at (1) Eastern Reg.
(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Cherry Hill East
Other games
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Girls volleyball
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Pinelands
Our Lady of Mercy at Riverside
Hammonton at Burlington Twp.
Burlington Twp. at Hammonton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
