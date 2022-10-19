High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Winslow
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Shawnee
Cumberland at Vineland
Buena at Atlantic City
Freehold Borough at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Lower Cape May
Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Kingsway
Wildwood at Penns Grove
7 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
Barnegat at Monmouth
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Seneca
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Highland
Penns Grove at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Lakewood at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Clearview
Buena at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.