 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

  • 0
ADD Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Winslow

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Shawnee

Cumberland at Vineland

Buena at Atlantic City

Freehold Borough at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Lower Cape May

Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Kingsway

Wildwood at Penns Grove

7 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Millville

Barnegat at Monmouth

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Seneca

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Highland

Penns Grove at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Lakewood at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Clearview

Buena at Holy Spirit

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Ocean City

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News