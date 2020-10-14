High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Vineland at Millville
Mainland at Atlantic City
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
GCIT at Cumberland
Southern at Central
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Buena at Vineland
Brick Memorial at Southern
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Mainland at Wildwood Catholic
Highland at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
