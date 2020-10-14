 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Vineland at Millville

Mainland at Atlantic City

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

GCIT at Cumberland

Southern at Central

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Buena at Vineland

Brick Memorial at Southern

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Mainland at Wildwood Catholic

Highland at Cumberland

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News