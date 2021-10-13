 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
agate

Absegami Millville Girls Tennis

Millville second doubles Sarah Armington hits while playing with Chloe Martinez against Absegami in girls tennis, in Galloway, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cumberland at Glassboro

BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Buena at Winslow Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

GIRLS TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

Jackson Memorial at Southern

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Triton at Cumberland

Wildwood at Woodstown

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Absegami at Pinelands

Sterling at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Gloucester Catholic

6:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

