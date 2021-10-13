High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cumberland at Glassboro
BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Buena at Winslow Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
GIRLS TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
Jackson Memorial at Southern
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Triton at Cumberland
Wildwood at Woodstown
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Absegami at Pinelands
Sterling at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Gloucester Catholic
6:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
