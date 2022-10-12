High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Middle
Atlantic City at Millville
Lacey at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at St Joseph Academy
Central at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River East
Cumberland at Triton
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lacey at Brick
4 p.m.
Monmouth at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton, Hammonton, Millville at Ocean City
Pleasantville at St Augustine
4 p.m.
Middle, Oakcrest, Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Absegami at Vineland
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.