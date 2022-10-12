 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township field hockey game

Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray #8 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Racheli Levy-Smith #15 and Nicole Carey #14 during the first half of girls field hockey game at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday Oct 6, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Middle

Atlantic City at Millville

Lacey at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at St Joseph Academy

Central at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Toms River East

Cumberland at Triton

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey at Brick

4 p.m.

Monmouth at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton, Hammonton, Millville at Ocean City

Pleasantville at St Augustine

4 p.m.

Middle, Oakcrest, Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Vineland

Absegami at Vineland

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
