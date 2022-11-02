High school schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group III semifinals
3 p.m.
(3) Cherry Hill West at (2) Hammonton
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) Pingry
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Non-Public first round
3 p.m.
(11) Moorestown Friends at (6) Holy Spirit
Other games
4:15 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Saint Joseph Academy at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
