High school schedule for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

BASEBALL
Diamond Classic first round
4 p.m.
Mainland at Lenape
4:30 p.m.
Paulsboro at St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Pennsville at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Vineland vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
ACIT vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Pinelands Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Woodstown
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Manasquan at Barnegat
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Our Lady of Mercy vs Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields
Atlantic City at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
5:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Bridgeton at MiddleTwp.
Absegami at Ocean City
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Toms River North at Southern
ACIT at Vineland
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Gateway
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Vineland
Cumberland at Williamstown
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Catholic
6 p.m.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Penns Grove vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Buena vs. Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Cedar Creek vs. Absegami at Oakcrest
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
