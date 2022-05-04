 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.

BASEBALL

Diamond Classic first round

4 p.m.

Mainland at Lenape

4:30 p.m.

Paulsboro at St. Augustine

Other games

4 p.m.

Pennsville at Hammonton

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Vineland vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

ACIT vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

Cumberland vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club

Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Pinelands Golf Course

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Woodstown

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Manasquan at Barnegat

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Our Lady of Mercy vs Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields

Atlantic City at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

5:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Mainland

Bridgeton at MiddleTwp.

Absegami at Ocean City

Millville at Our Lady of Mercy

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Toms River North at Southern

ACIT at Vineland

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Gateway

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Vineland

Cumberland at Williamstown

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Catholic

6 p.m.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Penns Grove vs. Wildwood at Fox Park

Buena vs. Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Cedar Creek vs. Absegami at Oakcrest

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

