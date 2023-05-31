BASEBALL
S.J. Non-Public A semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) St. Augustine at (1) Red Bank Catholic
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
(11) Cedar Creek at (2) Cinnaminson
S.J. Group III semifinals
3 p.m.
(5) Shawnee at (1) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Cherokee at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Lenape at Seneca H.S.
Other matches
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Rumson-Fair Haven
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(7) Jackson Memorial at (2) Ocean City
4 p.m.
(5) Mainland at (4) Clearview
S.J Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Monroe at (4) Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Pleasantville at (4) Jackson Liberty
(7) Holmdel at (2) Pinelands
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(9) Howell at (1) Southern
