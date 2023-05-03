BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Ocean City at Paul VI
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Hammonton
Millville at Williamstown
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Ocean City at ACIT
Buena Regional vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Mainland
Cumberland at Pitman
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Millville at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Wildwood at Clayton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
5 p.m.
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Holy Spirit at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Lacey Twp. at Manasquan
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Ave. Fields
Absegami vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Rowan West Turf Field
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North vs. Toms Rivers South at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Atlantic City vs. Cape May Tech vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Ocean City vs. Vineland vs. Millville at Eastlyn Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Washington Twp. at Running Deer Golf Club
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Renaissance
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Kingsway at Riverwinds Golf Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Millville vs. Oakcrest at Mainland
