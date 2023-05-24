BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III first round
3:30 p.m.
(10) Lacey Twp. at (7) Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
(15) Toms River South at (2) Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Delbarton
Seneca at Oakcrest
Woodstown vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Middletown bu
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Triton
Holy Spirit at Notre Dame
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Bridgeton
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Wildwood at Pitman
Baseball
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Millville at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Overbrook
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II first round
3:45 p.m.
(13) Lacey Twp. at (4) Jackson Liberty
Other matches
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Triton
