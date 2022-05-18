 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

On April 13 2022, in Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek hosts Middle Township High School boys lacrosse.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

1 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Ballamor Golf Club

2 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

GIRLS GOLF

2:20 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Pennsauken Country Club

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Kingsway Reg.

BOYS LACROSSE

S.J. Group i first round

4 p.m.

(16) Middle Twp. at (1) Caldwell

(10) Lower Cape May at (7) New Providence

S.J. Group II first round

3 p.m.

(16) Oakcrest at Rumson Fair-Haven

(14) Barnegat at (3) Wall Twp.

4 p.m.

(15) Cedar Creek at (2) Manasquan

S.J. Group III first round

3:45 p.m.

(13) Lacey Twp. at (4) Moorestown

4 p.m.

(9) Hightstown at (8) Mainland

(14) Colts Neck at (3) Ocean City

S.J. Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Eastern Reg.

Other games

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Timber Creek vs. Middle Twp. Shunpike Athletic Fields

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Reg.

St. Augustine at Millville

Cumberland at Timber Creek

Mainland at Oakcrest

ACIT at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Clearview

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Wildwood vs. Schalick at Maxwell Field

SOFTBALL

Shore Conference Tournament second round

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Other games

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Mastery Charter at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Glassboro

Mainland at St. Joseph

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Hammonton

Buena at Middle Twp.

Cumberland at Millville

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Toms River North at Pinelands

Mainland at St. Augustine

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

