High school schedule for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
1 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Ballamor Golf Club
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
GIRLS GOLF
2:20 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Pennsauken Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Kingsway Reg.
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group i first round
4 p.m.
(16) Middle Twp. at (1) Caldwell
(10) Lower Cape May at (7) New Providence
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(16) Oakcrest at Rumson Fair-Haven
(14) Barnegat at (3) Wall Twp.
4 p.m.
(15) Cedar Creek at (2) Manasquan
S.J. Group III first round
3:45 p.m.
(13) Lacey Twp. at (4) Moorestown
4 p.m.
(9) Hightstown at (8) Mainland
(14) Colts Neck at (3) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Eastern Reg.
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Timber Creek vs. Middle Twp. Shunpike Athletic Fields
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Reg.
St. Augustine at Millville
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Mainland at Oakcrest
ACIT at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Clearview
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Wildwood vs. Schalick at Maxwell Field
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament second round
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Other games
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Mastery Charter at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Glassboro
Mainland at St. Joseph
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Hammonton
Buena at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Toms River North at Pinelands
Mainland at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
