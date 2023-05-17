SOFTBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Vineland at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
(3) Ocean City at (2) St. Joseph
Other games
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Atlantic City
Ocean Twp. at Barnegat
4:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
Southern at Cinnaminson
BASEBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Egg HarborTwp. at (1) Buena
(3) Vineland at (2) St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Burlington Twp. at Cedar Creek
Rancocas Valley at Hammonton
Cape May Tech at Millville
Williamstown at Ocean City
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Barnegat at Wall Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
Cherokee at Mainland
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Pinelands at Toms River East
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(2) Holy Spirit at (3) Mainland
6:45 p.m.
(4) Our Lady of Mercy at (1) Ocean City
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(7) Southern at (2) Red Bank Catholic
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
BOYS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Mainland at (2) Lower Cape May
4:30 p.m.
(4) Cedar Creek at (1) Ocean City
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Triton at Oakcrest
Barnegat at St. John Vianney
4:15 p.m.
Haddon Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Buena
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Mainland
Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Williamstown at Cumberland
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
5 p.m.
(13) Lakewood at (4) Pinelands
Other matches
4 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Eastern at St. Augustine
Cedar Creek at Shawnee
Lacey Twp. at Marlboro
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Championships at Delsea Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Cherokee at Linwood Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs, Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Green Tree Golf Course
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at West Lake Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.