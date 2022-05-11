High school schedule for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS GOLF
9:30 a.m.
Central/South Jersey championships at Ridge Golf Club
Other matches
3:35 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Pinelands Donovan Catholic at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Millville vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
St. Augustine vs. Kingsway at RiverWinds Golf Club
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Seaview Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Pennsville at Sakima Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Memorial at Westlake Country Club
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial @ West Lake Country Club
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
St. Augustine at Vineland
Clearview at Cumberland
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
Buena at Gloucester City
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
5 p.m.
Barnegat at Trinity Hall
5:15 p.m.
Middletown South at Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Long Branch at Pinelands
Oakrest at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Millville at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lenape at St. Augustine
Millville at Vineland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields
6 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
SOFTBALL
Ocean County Tournament final
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Other games
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Ocean City at Mainland
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Absegami at Atlantic City
LEAP Academy at Cumberland
4:30 p.m.
Manasquan at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Woodstown
Gateway at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park
Neptune at Barnegat
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Pennsauken Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
5:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Pinelands
