agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 0
On May 9 2022, in Hammonton, Hammonton High School softball hosts Egg Harbor Township.

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BOYS GOLF

9:30 a.m.

Central/South Jersey championships at Ridge Golf Club

Other matches

3:35 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands Donovan Catholic at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Millville vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

St. Augustine vs. Kingsway at RiverWinds Golf Club

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Seaview Golf Course

Cumberland vs. Pennsville at Sakima Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Memorial at Westlake Country Club

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial @ West Lake Country Club

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

St. Augustine at Vineland

Clearview at Cumberland

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

Buena at Gloucester City

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

5 p.m.

Barnegat at Trinity Hall

5:15 p.m.

Middletown South at Southern

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Long Branch at Pinelands

Oakrest at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Millville at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lenape at St. Augustine

Millville at Vineland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields

6 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

SOFTBALL

Ocean County Tournament final

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Other games

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Ocean City at Mainland

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Absegami at Atlantic City

LEAP Academy at Cumberland

4:30 p.m.

Manasquan at Pinelands

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Woodstown

Gateway at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park

Neptune at Barnegat

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Pennsauken Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Pinelands

