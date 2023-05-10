BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena
Ocean City at Vineland
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Brick Twp. at Southern
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
People are also reading…
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May Reg.
Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Brick Twp. at Southern
Atlantic City at ACIT
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Vineland at Vineland Pigtail
BOYS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Shore Reg. at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
Other matches
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Millville
Woodstown at Vineland
Cumberland at Triton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
GIRLS LACROSSE
4:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Cinnaminson
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Pennsville vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Eagle Ridge Golf Club
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Hammonton vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Country Club
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Pitman Country Club
Mainland vs. Shawnee at Medford Lakes Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Buena vs. Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
ACIT vs. Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Millville vs. Ocean City at Vineland
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.