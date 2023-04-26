BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Northern Burlington
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at ACIT
Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Hun at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Monmouth at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Highland at Absegami
Eastern at Pleasantville
Cedar Creek at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Collingswood
BOYS TENNIS
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament second day
3:45 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Delsea vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Clearview at Westwood Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Washington Twp. Municipal Golf Course
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at West Lake Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Vineland
Holy Spirit vs. Our Lady of Mercy vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.