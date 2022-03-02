High school schedule for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

High school schedule
Wednesday, March 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(11) Collingswood at (3) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(10) Atlantic City at (2) Shawnee
S.J. Non-Public A first round
5:30 p.m.
(10) Our Lady of Mercy at (7) Mount St. Mary
S.J. Non-Public B first round
4 p.m.
(9) Mater Dei at (8) Holy Spirit
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(6)) Middle Twp. at (3) Haddonfield
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(6) Clearview at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(7) Millville at (2) Lenape
S.J. Non-Public A first round
6 p.m.
(12) Notre Dame at (5) St. Augustine
S.J. Non-Public B first round
4:30 p.m.
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Wildwood Catholic
6 p.m.
(14) Princeton Day at (4) Holy Spirit
