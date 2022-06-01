High school schedule for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

BOYS LACROSSE
State Non-Public A final
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Hopewell Valley Central H.S.
State Group IV final
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Bridgewater-Raritan at Shore Regional H.S.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
South Jersey semifinals
(4) Williamstown at (1) Southern
SOFTBALL
State Group IV semifinal
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Freehold Twp.
Other games
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
BASEBALL
S.J. Group I first round
3:30 p.m.
(9) Woodstown at (8) Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
(13) Gateway at (4) Buena
(11) Wildwood at (6) Paulsboro
S.J. Group II first round
3:45 p.m.
(11) Overbrook at (6) Barnegat
4 p.m.
(9) Point Pleasant Borough at (8) Middle Twp.
(12) Lower Cape at (5) West Deptford
(10) Manchester twp. at (7) Oakcrest
S.J. Group III first round
3:45 p.m.
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Moorestown
4 p.m.
(16) Seneca at (1) Ocean City
(13) Cumberland at (4) Cherry Hill West
(14) Pinelands at (3) Delsea
(10) Hammonton at (7) Toms River South
(15) Camden Tech at (2) Mainland
4:15 p.m.
(9) Burlington Twp. at (8) Absegami
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(9) Eastern at (8) Southern
(12) Toms River North at (5) Egg Harbor Twp.
(14) Millville at (3) Lenape
7 p.m.
(10) Williamstown at (7) Vineland
S.J. Non-Public B first round
2 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (4) St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Bishop Eustace Throwing Invitational at Bishop Eustace
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at Pinelands Golf Course
