agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

042822-pac-spt-hermits

On April 27 2022, in Richland, St. Augustine Prep lacrosse hosts Gill St. Bernard's.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS LACROSSE

State Non-Public A final

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Hopewell Valley Central H.S.

State Group IV final

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Bridgewater-Raritan at Shore Regional H.S.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

South Jersey semifinals

(4) Williamstown at (1) Southern

SOFTBALL

State Group IV semifinal

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Freehold Twp.

Other games

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

BASEBALL

S.J. Group I first round

3:30 p.m.

(9) Woodstown at (8) Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

(13) Gateway at (4) Buena

(11) Wildwood at (6) Paulsboro

S.J. Group II first round

3:45 p.m.

(11) Overbrook at (6) Barnegat

4 p.m.

(9) Point Pleasant Borough at (8) Middle Twp.

(12) Lower Cape at (5) West Deptford

(10) Manchester twp. at (7) Oakcrest

S.J. Group III first round

3:45 p.m.

(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Moorestown

4 p.m.

(16) Seneca at (1) Ocean City

(13) Cumberland at (4) Cherry Hill West

(14) Pinelands at (3) Delsea

(10) Hammonton at (7) Toms River South

(15) Camden Tech at (2) Mainland

4:15 p.m.

(9) Burlington Twp. at (8) Absegami

S.J. Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(9) Eastern at (8) Southern

(12) Toms River North at (5) Egg Harbor Twp.

(14) Millville at (3) Lenape

7 p.m.

(10) Williamstown at (7) Vineland

S.J. Non-Public B first round

2 p.m.

(5) Holy Spirit at (4) St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Bishop Eustace Throwing Invitational at Bishop Eustace

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. ACIT at Pinelands Golf Course

