 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
0 Comments
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Absegami Girls Basketball

Atlantic City High School's Naysha Suarez-Rivera passes while Absegami’s Chi Chi Wokocha plays defense during their Dec. 20 game. The Vikings are scheduled to play at Bridgeton today. The Braves will play at Mainland Regional.

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Absegami at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Buena

6:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Monmouth Reg.

7 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

5 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Seneca at SC Wrestling (Schalidk/Cumberland)

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph at Buena

Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Oakcrest at Hess Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Oakcrest at Hess Aquatic Center

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Manalapan at Winding River Ice Rink

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News