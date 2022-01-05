High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Absegami at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Buena
6:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Monmouth Reg.
7 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
5 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Seneca at SC Wrestling (Schalidk/Cumberland)
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Buena
Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Oakcrest at Hess Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
