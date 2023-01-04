High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. SC Wrestling at Cumberland Reg.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
People are also reading…
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at Gloucester Tech
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.