High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Millville
Vineland at Oakcrest
ACIT at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland) at Woodstown
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
6 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Pinelands at Manchester
6:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Southern
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms river north at Winding River Ice Rink
4:45 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers at Gold Coast Arena
7 p.m.
Southern vs. Manasquan at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
1 p.m.
New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.