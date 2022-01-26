 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Millville

Vineland at Oakcrest

ACIT at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland) at Woodstown

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

6 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Pinelands at Manchester

6:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Southern

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms river north at Winding River Ice Rink

4:45 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers at Gold Coast Arena

7 p.m.

Southern vs. Manasquan at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

1 p.m.

New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament at Gloucester Tech

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

