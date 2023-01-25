 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Buena at Absegami

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep

Hammonton at Vineland

7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Millville at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Raritan at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Millville

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Jackson Memorial at Atlantic City

5:45 p.m.

Mainland at Clearview

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at Middle Twp.

7 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Barnegat at Asbury Park

6 p.m.

Absegami at Washington Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Ocean Twp.

Lakewood at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Delbarton at Southern

7 p.m.

SC Wrestling at Lower Cape May

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. LaSalle University at Hatfield Ice Arena

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

Metropolitan Invitational at New York Armory

