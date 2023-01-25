High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Buena at Absegami
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep
Hammonton at Vineland
7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Millville at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Raritan at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Millville
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Jackson Memorial at Atlantic City
5:45 p.m.
Mainland at Clearview
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at Middle Twp.
7 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Barnegat at Asbury Park
6 p.m.
Absegami at Washington Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Ocean Twp.
Lakewood at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Delbarton at Southern
7 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. LaSalle University at Hatfield Ice Arena
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Metropolitan Invitational at New York Armory
