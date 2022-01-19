 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

On January 15 2022, at Ocean City High School, a quad wrestling tournament is held between Gateway Regional, Eastern, Williamstown, and Ocean City High School.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Holy Spirit 

St. Joseph at Atlantic City 

5 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Millville at Oakcrest 

Highland at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/ Schalick)

6 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp. 

Pinelands at Lakewood

BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville 

6: 30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Southern

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

Southern vs. Toms River South at St. Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

Southern vs. Toms River South at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INFOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet VII

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

