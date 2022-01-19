High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
5 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Millville at Oakcrest
Highland at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/ Schalick)
6 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Lakewood
BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
6: 30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Southern
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
Southern vs. Toms River South at St. Francis Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
Southern vs. Toms River South at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INFOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet VII
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
