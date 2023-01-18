High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

WRESTLING
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Penns Grove
Hammonton at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Oakcrest at Buena
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Kingsway at St. Augustine
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Manasquan at Lacey Twp.
Holmdel at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
7 p.m.
Millville at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Southern vs. Manasquan at Jersey Shore Arena
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Cinnaminson
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Polar Bear Meet at Mainland
