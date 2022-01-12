 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
0 Comments
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011022-pac-spt-seagull

On January 9 2022, at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St.Joe's vs Haddonfield boys in the Seagull Classic basketball tournament.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Buena at Camden Academy Charter

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Millville at Pleasantville

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Deptford

Absegami at Millville

Hammonton at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Ocean City at St. Augustine

Vineland at St. Joseph

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Southern at High Point

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Millville at Buena

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Polar Bear Meet at Clayton

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Absegami-St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News