High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Buena at Camden Academy Charter
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Pleasantville
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Deptford
Absegami at Millville
Hammonton at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Vineland at St. Joseph
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Southern at High Point
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Millville at Buena
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Polar Bear Meet at Clayton
