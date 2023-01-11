High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at LEAP Academy
Lower Cape May vs St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
Pennsville Memorial at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic Christian
Millville at ACIT
Southern at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Washington Twp. at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
7 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Buena at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Millville
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Wildwood at Glassboro
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Atlantic City at Vineland
Atlantic Christian at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Hammonton st Bridgeton
Mainland at Lower Cape May
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Howell at Winding River Ice Rink
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Skylands Ice World
8:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at The Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
AC Armory Throws/Jumps Meet at Atlantic City Armory
