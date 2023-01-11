 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Mainland Boys Basketball lost to Lenape in the Score of the Shore finals 41-29 on 12/30/22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at LEAP Academy

Lower Cape May vs St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

Pennsville Memorial at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic Christian

Millville at ACIT

Southern at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Washington Twp. at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

Buena at Cape May Tech

ACIT at Millville

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Wildwood at Glassboro

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at St. Augustine

Atlantic City at Vineland

Atlantic Christian at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Hammonton st Bridgeton

Mainland at Lower Cape May

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Howell at Winding River Ice Rink

7 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Skylands Ice World

8:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at The Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

AC Armory Throws/Jumps Meet at Atlantic City Armory

