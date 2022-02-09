High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

WRESTLING
S.J. Non-Public A semifinals
8 p.m.
(3) St. Augustine at (2) St. John Vianney
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
6 p.m.
(3) Donovan Catholic at (2) Holy Spirit
S.J. Group III finals
7 p.m.
(2) Lacey Twp. at (1) Delsea Reg.
S.J. Group V finals
6:30 p.m.
(2) Kingsway at (1) Southern
Other matches
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at St. Joseph
5 p.m.
Willingboro at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick)
5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Ocean City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Camden Tech
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Vineland at Ocean City
5:15 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Bridgeton at Buena
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Oakcrest at LEAP Academy
Bridgeton at Millville
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Absegami at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Vineland at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
ICE HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament first round
5 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Howell Ice World
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Holy Ghost vs. St. Augustine at The Igloo Ice Rink
8:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. RedBank Reg. at Red Bank Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Central Shot Put at Central Reh.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
