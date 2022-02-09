 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
0 Comments
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township vs St Joseph basketball game

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Carlos Lopez drives to the basket near St. Joseph Acaemy’s Quiani Bowens, right, during their Cape-Atlantic League game at Hammonton Middle School on Friday night.

 Edward Lea Photos, Staff Photographer

WRESTLING

S.J. Non-Public A semifinals

8 p.m.

(3) St. Augustine at (2) St. John Vianney

S.J. Non-Public B semifinals

6 p.m.

(3) Donovan Catholic at (2) Holy Spirit

S.J. Group III finals

7 p.m.

(2) Lacey Twp. at (1) Delsea Reg.

S.J. Group V finals

6:30 p.m.

(2) Kingsway at (1) Southern

Other matches

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat at St. Joseph 

5 p.m.

Willingboro at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick)

5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Ocean City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat 

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Camden Tech

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Vineland at Ocean City

5:15 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Bridgeton at Buena

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Oakcrest at LEAP Academy

Bridgeton at Millville

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Absegami at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Vineland at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

ICE HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament first round

5 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Howell Ice World

Other games

3:30 p.m.

Holy Ghost vs. St. Augustine at The Igloo Ice Rink

8:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. RedBank Reg. at Red Bank Armory 

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Central Shot Put at Central Reh. 

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News