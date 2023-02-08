WRESTLING
S.J. Group V final
6 p.m.
(2) Kingsway at (1) Southern
Other matches
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Pitman
Atlantic City at Lindenwold
Barnegat at Toms River North
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Penns Grove
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Highland/Triton at Absegami
People are also reading…
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at LEAP Academy
Pinelands at Freehold Borough
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
Gordon Cup quarterfinals
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena
Other games
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Varsity Meet at Bennett Center
SJTCA No. 12 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.