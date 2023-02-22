BOYS SWIMMING
State Public Group B semifinal
6:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Chatham at GCIT
State Public Group C semifinal
6 p.m.
Middle vs. Holmdel at Raritan Bay YMCA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(7) Clayton at (2) Wildwood
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Absegami at (4) Moorestown
(8) Clearview at (1) Mainland
5 p.m.
(10) Winslow at (1) Ocean City at O.C. Intermediate School
S.J. Non-Public A first round
5 p.m.
(9) OLMA at (8) Pingry
S.J. Non-Public B first round
4 p.m.
(12) St. Joseph at (5) Holy Spirit
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(9) Palmyra at (1) Wildwood
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(11) Absegami at (3) Westampton Tech
5:30 p.m.
(8) Delsea at (1) Mainland
6:30 p.m.
(5) Hammonton at (4) Moorestown
7 p.m.
(15) Clearview at (10) Ocean City at O.C. Intermediate School
S.J. Non-Public B first round
5:30 p.m. (9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Holy Cross
(13) Moorestown Friends vs. (4) St. Joseph at Buena Regional
6 p.m.
(10) Trenton Catholic at (7) Holy Spirit
