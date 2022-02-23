High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middletown North at Barnegat
OLMA at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Glassboro at at Cumberland
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Red Bank at Lacey
5 p.m.
Kingsway at Wildwood
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League semifinals
at Millville
5 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine
7 p.m.
Mainland vs. St. Joseph
Other games
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Township
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood Catholic at Hammonton
ICE HOCKEY
State tournament
4 p.m.
Pope John XXIII vs. Saint Augustine Prep at The Igloo Ice Rink in Mount Laurel
6:35 p.m.
Southern Reg. vs. Westfield at Warinanco Park in Roselle
