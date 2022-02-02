High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Mainland
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
5 p.m.
Deptford at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick)
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Buena at Lower Cape May
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Millville at St. Joseph
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Ocean City
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech
COED SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
Scotch Doubles Tournament aat Ocean Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Polar Bear Meet at Woodstown
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.