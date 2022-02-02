 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Hammonton vs Ocean City wrestle

Hammonton's Juan Urbina battle against Ocean City's Justin Gooden 215 lbs.wrestling match at Ocean City High School Tuesday Jan 26, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Mainland

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

5 p.m.

Deptford at SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick)

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Buena at Lower Cape May

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Augustine at Hammonton

Millville at St. Joseph

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Mainland at Bridgeton 

Pleasantville at Ocean City 

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

5:30 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech

COED SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

Scotch Doubles Tournament aat Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Polar Bear Meet at Woodstown

