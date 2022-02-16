High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Gloucester City at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional at Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Regional
Pitman at Cumberland Regional
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pennsville at Cumberland Regional
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
ACIT at Mainland Regional
Oakcrest at Gloucester City
Wildwood at Deptford Township
GIRLS SWIMIMNG
3:30 p.m.
South Jersey Group C final
(2) Cedar Creek vs. (1) Haddonfield at GCIT
5 p.m.
South Jersey Group B final
(1) Mainland Regional vs. (6) Cherry Hill West at GCIT
6:30 p.m.
South Jersey Group A final
(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at GCIT
BOYS AND GIRLS WINTER TRACK
5 p.m.
Meet at Bennett Center, Toms River
STCA Last Chance Invitational at Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.
