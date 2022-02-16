 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

020122-pac-spt-mainland

On January 31 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts swimming with St.Augustine boys and Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Gloucester City at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland Regional at Holy Spirit

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Regional

Pitman at Cumberland Regional

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pennsville at Cumberland Regional

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

ACIT at Mainland Regional

Oakcrest at Gloucester City

Wildwood at Deptford Township

GIRLS SWIMIMNG

3:30 p.m.

South Jersey Group C final

(2) Cedar Creek vs. (1) Haddonfield at GCIT

5 p.m.

South Jersey Group B final

(1) Mainland Regional vs. (6) Cherry Hill West at GCIT

6:30 p.m.

South Jersey Group A final

(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at GCIT

BOYS AND GIRLS WINTER TRACK

5 p.m.

Meet at Bennett Center, Toms River

STCA Last Chance Invitational at Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.

