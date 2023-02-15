GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAL Tournament semifinals
at Atlantic City High School
5 p.m.
((3) Middle Township vs. (2) Atlantic City
7 p.m.
(5) Wildwood Catholic vs. (1) Mainland Regional
Tri-County Conference Tournament
4 p.m.
Highland Regional at Wildwood
Regular season
4 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest
People are also reading…
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
4:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Woodstown
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-County Conference Tournament
5:30 p.m.
Timber Creek at Wildwood
Cumberland Regional at Woodstown
Regular season
4 p.m.
Lacey Township at Long Branch
5:30 p.m.
Gateway Regional at Cape May Tech
Manalapan at Southern Regional
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
South Jersey Public A final at GCIT
(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East
5 p.m.
South Jersey Public C final at GCIT
(4) Middle Township vs. (3) Oakcrest
6:30 p.m.
South Jersey Public B final at GCIT
(2) Mainland Regional vs. (1) Ocean City
DIVING
4 p.m.
Batch meet at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
WINTER TRACK
5 p.m.
Meet at Bennett Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.