High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Clayton at SC Wrestling
Southern at Toms River North
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph
Buena at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
St. Augustine at Delsea Reg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Burlington City at Buena
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Pitman at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
