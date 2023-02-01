 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

Cooper Lange action

St. Augustine's Cooper Lange, top, wrestles, in the 144-pound bout Jan. 18 against Kingsway in Buena Vista Township. 

 Patrick Mulranen

WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Clayton at SC Wrestling

Southern at Toms River North

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph

Buena at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

St. Augustine at Delsea Reg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Burlington City at Buena

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Pitman at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink

