agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

HolySpiritbball00128271

Holy Spirit Head Coach Kyle Dhyne talks it over as Holy Spirit Boys Basketball defeats Southern 64-61at the Score of the Shore Tournament on 12/27/22

 Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Showcase Games

9:30 a.m.

Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) vs. Bensalem (Pa.)

11 a.m.

St. Hubert’s (Pa.) vs. Holy Spirit

Dave Troiano Showcase

12:30 p.m.

McDonough School vs. TBA

2 p.m.

Methacton (Pa.) vs. Atlantic City

3:45 p.m.

Berks Catholic (Pa.) vs. St. Joseph’s by the Sea

5:15 p.m.

Conestoga (Pa.) vs. Sparta

George Betz Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Saint Dominic Academy

8:15 p.m.

Showcase game

Absegami vs. Kingsway Reg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket

10 a.m.

Fair Lawn vs. Phoenixville (Pa.)

11:30 a.m.

Strath Haven (Pa.) vs. Severn School (Md.)

Bill Osborn Memorial Consolation Game

1 p.m.

Ocean City vs. St. Joseph

Bill Osborn Memorial Championship Game

2:30 p.m.

Bishop Eustace vs. Pemberton

Showcase game

4:15 p.m.

Camden Eastside vs. St. Joseph’s by the Sea (N.Y.)

Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket

5:45 p.m.

MaST Community Charter (Pa.) vs. Cape May Tech

7:15 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Wildwood

Score at the Shore

at Southern Regional

Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Lenape

Hillside Holiday Tournament at Hillside H.S.

11 a.m. or 3 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. TBD

Other games

9 a.m.

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

4 p.m.

Germantown Friends at Lower Cape May

BOYS WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Overbrook Holiday Tournament at Overbrook H.S.

Sam Cali Tournament at Ferguson Recreation Center

9 a.m.

Freehold Holiday Tournament at Freehold Twp.

Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial

Varsity Invitational at Clayton H.S.

Hunterdon Central Invitational at Hunterdon Central H.S.

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Freehold Holiday Tournament at Freehold Twp.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Meet at Bennett Center

Tags

