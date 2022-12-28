High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Showcase Games
9:30 a.m.
Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) vs. Bensalem (Pa.)
11 a.m.
St. Hubert’s (Pa.) vs. Holy Spirit
Dave Troiano Showcase
12:30 p.m.
McDonough School vs. TBA
2 p.m.
Methacton (Pa.) vs. Atlantic City
3:45 p.m.
Berks Catholic (Pa.) vs. St. Joseph’s by the Sea
5:15 p.m.
Conestoga (Pa.) vs. Sparta
George Betz Memorial Showcase
6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Saint Dominic Academy
8:15 p.m.
Showcase game
Absegami vs. Kingsway Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
10 a.m.
Fair Lawn vs. Phoenixville (Pa.)
11:30 a.m.
Strath Haven (Pa.) vs. Severn School (Md.)
Bill Osborn Memorial Consolation Game
1 p.m.
Ocean City vs. St. Joseph
Bill Osborn Memorial Championship Game
2:30 p.m.
Bishop Eustace vs. Pemberton
Showcase game
4:15 p.m.
Camden Eastside vs. St. Joseph’s by the Sea (N.Y.)
Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket
5:45 p.m.
MaST Community Charter (Pa.) vs. Cape May Tech
7:15 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Wildwood
Score at the Shore
at Southern Regional
Semifinal
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lenape
Hillside Holiday Tournament at Hillside H.S.
11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. TBD
Other games
9 a.m.
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
4 p.m.
Germantown Friends at Lower Cape May
BOYS WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Overbrook Holiday Tournament at Overbrook H.S.
Sam Cali Tournament at Ferguson Recreation Center
9 a.m.
Freehold Holiday Tournament at Freehold Twp.
Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial
Varsity Invitational at Clayton H.S.
Hunterdon Central Invitational at Hunterdon Central H.S.
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Freehold Holiday Tournament at Freehold Twp.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Meet at Bennett Center
