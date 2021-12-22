High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Delsea at Millville
Barnegat at Pleasantville
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Kingsway
Hammonton at Wildwood Catholic
Imhotep Tech at Atlantic City
Buena at Schalick
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Delsea at Millville
Schalick at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Middle Twp.
Absegami at St. Joseph
Southern at Central Reg.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Mainland at Williamstown
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Francis Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Francis Aquatic Center
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Armory Track Meet at Atlantic City Armory
