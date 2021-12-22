 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
agate

Atlantic City Absegami Girls Basketball

Atlantic City High School plays Absegami in girls basketball, in Galloway, Dec. 20, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Delsea at Millville

Barnegat at Pleasantville

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Kingsway

Hammonton at Wildwood Catholic

Imhotep Tech at Atlantic City

Buena at Schalick

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Delsea at Millville

Schalick at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Middle Twp.

Absegami at St. Joseph

Southern at Central Reg.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Mainland at Williamstown

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Francis Aquatic Center

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Armory Track Meet at Atlantic City Armory

Watch Now: Related Video

