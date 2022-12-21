WEDNESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek a Absegami
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Mainland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Millville
People are also reading…
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Highland vs. S.C. Wrestling at Schalick
Barnegat at Monmouth
6 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Mainland at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
6:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Winding River
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Field Events Meet at Atlantic City Armory
Polar Bear Meet at Pennsville H.S.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.