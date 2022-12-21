 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

121922-pac-spt-pvillebb

On December 18, 2022, at Ocean City High School, Pleasantville high school boys basketball competes with Vineland. PHS #1 Neeko Rolle weaves his way down the center.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

WEDNESDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek a Absegami

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Mainland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Millville

LEAP Academy at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

7 p.m.

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Highland vs. S.C. Wrestling at Schalick

Barnegat at Monmouth

6 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

6:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Winding River

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Field Events Meet at Atlantic City Armory

Polar Bear Meet at Pennsville H.S.

