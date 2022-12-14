High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec.14

Wednesday, Dec.14
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Absegami at Ocean City
Pleasantville vs Buena at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Bishop Eustace vs Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero-Turnersville
People are also reading…
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs Hammonton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.