High school schedule for Wednesday, Dec.14

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Wednesday, Dec.14

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Absegami at Ocean City

Pleasantville vs Buena at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Bishop Eustace vs Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero-Turnersville

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs Hammonton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

