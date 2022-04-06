High school schedule for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Southern at Central Reg.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
People are also reading…
Mainland at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
ACIT at Hammonton
4:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Wall Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Mainland
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Brick Municipal Courts
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Buena
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Manchester at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Lower Cape May vs. Pleasantville at Oakcrest
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11:30 a.m.
Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
3 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Deptford at Pitman Country Club
Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Bella Vista Golf Course
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Millville vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Wildwood vs. Scalick at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Gamblers Ridge Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Wall Twp. vs. St. John Vianney at Spring Meadow
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.