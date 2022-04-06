 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Robbinsville vs. Cedar Creek

Robbinsville vs Cedar Creek in the Group II state semifinals softball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday June 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Millville

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Southern at Central Reg.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields

Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Mainland at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

ACIT at Hammonton

4:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Wall Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Williamstown at Mainland

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

Ocean City at St. Augustine

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Brick Municipal Courts

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Buena

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Manchester at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Lower Cape May vs. Pleasantville at Oakcrest

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

11:30 a.m.

Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club

3 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

Cumberland vs. Deptford at Pitman Country Club

Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Bella Vista Golf Course

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Millville vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Wildwood vs. Scalick at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Gamblers Ridge Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Wall Twp. vs. St. John Vianney at Spring Meadow

